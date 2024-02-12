Analyzing Sangamo Therapeutics Inc(NASDAQ: SGMO) Stock as a Disaster or Opportunity

In the last trading session, 1.6 million Sangamo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SGMO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.09. With the company’s per share price at $0.57 changed hands at $0.02 or 4.44% during last session, the market valuation stood at $101.87M. SGMO’s last price was a discount, traded about -482.46% off its 52-week high of $3.32. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.29, which suggests the last value was 49.12% up since then. When we look at Sangamo Therapeutics Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.76 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 0.97.

Sangamo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SGMO) trade information

Instantly SGMO was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 16.84%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 0.5909 added 4.44% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 5.72%, with the 5-day performance at 16.84% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Sangamo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SGMO) is 4.44% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 9.98 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 7.87 days.