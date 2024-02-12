Analyzing Nutex Health Inc (NASDAQ: NUTX)’s Stock Performance and Future Prospects

In the last trading session, 2.71 million Nutex Health Inc (NASDAQ:NUTX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.48. With the company’s per share price at $0.11 changed hands at $0.0 or 1.18% during last session, the market valuation stood at $83.09M. NUTX’s last price was a discount, traded about -1527.27% off its 52-week high of $1.79. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.11. When we look at Nutex Health Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.88 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.78.
Nutex Health Inc (NASDAQ:NUTX) trade information
Instantly NUTX was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -1.59%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 0.1218 added 1.18% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -38.06%, with the 5-day performance at -1.59% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Nutex Health Inc (NASDAQ:NUTX) is -51.52% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.99 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.99 days.
Nutex Health Inc (NUTX) estimates and forecasts
Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Nutex Health Inc will rise 100.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 100.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 13.70% up from the last financial year.
Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $71.4 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Nutex Health Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024 will be $70.3 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $53.72 million. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 32.90%.
Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 55.01%. The 2024 estimates are for Nutex Health Inc earnings to increase by 97.01%.
NUTX Dividends
Nutex Health Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 29 and March 04.
Nutex Health Inc (NASDAQ:NUTX)’s Major holders
If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 42.78% of Nutex Health Inc shares while 5.03% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 8.78%. There are 5.03% institutions holding the Nutex Health Inc stock share, with Vanguard Group Inc the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2023, the company held 1.91% of the shares, roughly 12.8 million NUTX shares worth $1.43 million.
Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.78% or 5.24 million shares worth $0.58 million as of Sep 29, 2023.
Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2023 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 9.27 million shares estimated at $1.03 million under it, the former controlled 1.38% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.40% of the shares, roughly 2.71 million shares worth around $0.3 million.