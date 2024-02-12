Analyzing Nutex Health Inc (NASDAQ: NUTX)’s Stock Performance and Future Prospects

In the last trading session, 2.71 million Nutex Health Inc (NASDAQ:NUTX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.48. With the company’s per share price at $0.11 changed hands at $0.0 or 1.18% during last session, the market valuation stood at $83.09M. NUTX’s last price was a discount, traded about -1527.27% off its 52-week high of $1.79. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.11. When we look at Nutex Health Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.88 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.78.

Nutex Health Inc (NASDAQ:NUTX) trade information

Instantly NUTX was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -1.59%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 0.1218 added 1.18% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -38.06%, with the 5-day performance at -1.59% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Nutex Health Inc (NASDAQ:NUTX) is -51.52% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.99 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.99 days.