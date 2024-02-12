Analyzing C4 Therapeutics Inc(NASDAQ: CCCC) Stock as a Disaster or Opportunity

In the last trading session, 2.51 million C4 Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CCCC) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.98. With the company’s per share price at $6.15 changed hands at $0.53 or 9.43% during last session, the market valuation stood at $303.07M. CCCC’s last price was a discount, traded about -36.91% off its 52-week high of $8.42. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.06, which suggests the last value was 82.76% up since then. When we look at C4 Therapeutics Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.14 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 0.17.

Instantly CCCC was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 14.53%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 6.22 added 9.43% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 8.85%, with the 5-day performance at 14.53% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, C4 Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CCCC) is -20.13% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 3.35 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.49 days.

Invest Like Buffett: Travel Back in Time & Grab This High-Potential Stock Before It Explodes Imagine buying Apple for $1, Amazon for $2, or Tesla for $3. Now, imagine the same opportunity with a hidden gem trading under $3 right now. Our premium newsletter, powered by AI and expert analysis, uncovers these time-travel investment opportunities. Invest like Buffett and profit from undervalued gems before the market catches on. Limited-time offer: Get your first month for just $2.90 and start your journey to wealth creation.

Sponsored

C4 Therapeutics Inc (CCCC) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the C4 Therapeutics Inc share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 79.30% over the past 6 months, a 0.76% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 15.50%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for C4 Therapeutics Inc will rise 11.70%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 25.40% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -30.90% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 9 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $3.19 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $2.85 million and $5.15 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 11.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -46.29%. The 2024 estimates are for C4 Therapeutics Inc earnings to increase by 0.61%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 22.30% per year.

CCCC Dividends

C4 Therapeutics Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 21 and February 26.

C4 Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CCCC)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 19.23% of C4 Therapeutics Inc shares while 97.84% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 121.13%. There are 97.84% institutions holding the C4 Therapeutics Inc stock share, with Wasatch Advisors LP the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 14.64% of the shares, roughly 7.2 million CCCC shares worth $19.8 million.

Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.75% or 2.83 million shares worth $7.78 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund and Wasatch Small Cap Growth Fund. With 1.76 million shares estimated at $4.85 million under it, the former controlled 3.59% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Wasatch Small Cap Growth Fund held about 3.51% of the shares, roughly 1.73 million shares worth around $4.75 million.