Analyzing BioXcel Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: BTAI)’s Stock Performance and Future Prospects

In the latest trading session, 3.54 million BioXcel Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BTAI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.37. With the company’s most recent per share price at $2.32 changing hands around $0.21 or 9.99% at last look, the market valuation stands at $69.46M. BTAI’s current price is a discount, trading about -1365.52% off its 52-week high of $34.00. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.91, which suggests the last value was 17.67% up since then. When we look at BioXcel Therapeutics Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.07 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 20.89.

Instantly BTAI is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -37.44%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 4.17 added 9.99% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -21.33%, with the 5-day performance at -37.44% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, BioXcel Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BTAI) is -13.40% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.46 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 5 days.

Invest Like Buffett: Travel Back in Time & Grab This High-Potential Stock Before It Explodes Imagine buying Apple for $1, Amazon for $2, or Tesla for $3. Now, imagine the same opportunity with a hidden gem trading under $3 right now. Our premium newsletter, powered by AI and expert analysis, uncovers these time-travel investment opportunities. Invest like Buffett and profit from undervalued gems before the market catches on. Limited-time offer: Get your first month for just $2.90 and start your journey to wealth creation.

Sponsored

BioXcel Therapeutics Inc (BTAI) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the BioXcel Therapeutics Inc share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -68.64% over the past 6 months, a -3.04% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 15.50%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for BioXcel Therapeutics Inc will rise 53.30%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 44.60% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 356.00% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 7 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $740k. 2 analysts are of the opinion that BioXcel Therapeutics Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024 will be $550k. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $238k and $206k respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 210.90%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 167.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -84.64%. The 2024 estimates are for BioXcel Therapeutics Inc earnings to decrease by -3.65%.

BTAI Dividends

BioXcel Therapeutics Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 07 and March 11.

BioXcel Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BTAI)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 29.78% of BioXcel Therapeutics Inc shares while 33.81% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 48.15%. There are 33.81% institutions holding the BioXcel Therapeutics Inc stock share, with FMR, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2023, the company held 8.89% of the shares, roughly 2.7 million BTAI shares worth $6.16 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.27% or 1.3 million shares worth $2.96 million as of Sep 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2023 were Fidelity Growth Company Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 0.7 million shares estimated at $1.59 million under it, the former controlled 2.30% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.12% of the shares, roughly 0.65 million shares worth around $1.47 million.