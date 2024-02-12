An Overview Of Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ: COIN)

In the latest trading session, 4.2 million Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ:COIN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 3.15. With the company’s most recent per share price at $148.39 changing hands around $6.4 or 4.51% at last look, the market valuation stands at $35.50B. COIN’s current price is a discount, trading about -26.28% off its 52-week high of $187.39. The share price had its 52-week low at $46.43, which suggests the last value was 68.71% up since then. When we look at Coinbase Global Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 10.7 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.35.

Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ:COIN) trade information

Instantly COIN is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 26.50%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 148.06 added 4.51% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -14.68%, with the 5-day performance at 26.50% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ:COIN) is 5.12% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 17.58 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.17 days.