An Overview of Cerus Corp. (NASDAQ: CERS)’s Stock Performance and Outlook

In the last trading session, 1.13 million Cerus Corp. (NASDAQ:CERS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.30. With the company’s per share price at $2.36 changed hands at $0.06 or 2.61% during last session, the market valuation stood at $427.63M. CERS’s last price was a discount, traded about -33.9% off its 52-week high of $3.16. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.21, which suggests the last value was 48.73% up since then. When we look at Cerus Corp.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.4 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 0.79.

Cerus Corp. (NASDAQ:CERS) trade information

Instantly CERS was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 21.03%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 2.39 added 2.61% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 9.26%, with the 5-day performance at 21.03% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Cerus Corp. (NASDAQ:CERS) is 16.83% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 4.48 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.69 days.