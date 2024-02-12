An Overview of Achilles Therapeutics Plc ADR (NASDAQ: ACHL)’s Stock Performance and Outlook

In the last trading session, 1.84 million Achilles Therapeutics Plc ADR (NASDAQ:ACHL) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.90. With the company’s per share price at $0.94 changed hands at $0.0 or 0.00% during last session, the market valuation stood at $38.33M. ACHL’s last price was a discount, traded about -31.91% off its 52-week high of $1.24. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.74, which suggests the last value was 21.28% up since then. When we look at Achilles Therapeutics Plc ADR’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.92 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6.14.

Achilles Therapeutics Plc ADR (NASDAQ:ACHL) trade information

With action -4.47%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 5.74%, with the 5-day performance at -4.47% in the red. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 10050.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.03 days.