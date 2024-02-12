An Overview of Achilles Therapeutics Plc ADR (NASDAQ: ACHL)’s Stock Performance and Outlook

In the last trading session, 1.84 million Achilles Therapeutics Plc ADR (NASDAQ:ACHL) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.90. With the company’s per share price at $0.94 changed hands at $0.0 or 0.00% during last session, the market valuation stood at $38.33M. ACHL’s last price was a discount, traded about -31.91% off its 52-week high of $1.24. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.74, which suggests the last value was 21.28% up since then. When we look at Achilles Therapeutics Plc ADR’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.92 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6.14.
Achilles Therapeutics Plc ADR (NASDAQ:ACHL) trade information
With action -4.47%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 5.74%, with the 5-day performance at -4.47% in the red. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 10050.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.03 days.
Invest Like Buffett: Travel Back in Time & Grab This High-Potential Stock Before It Explodes
Imagine buying Apple for $1, Amazon for $2, or Tesla for $3. Now, imagine the same opportunity with a hidden gem trading under $3 right now.
Our premium newsletter, powered by AI and expert analysis, uncovers these time-travel investment opportunities.
Invest like Buffett and profit from undervalued gems before the market catches on.
Limited-time offer: Get your first month for just $2.90 and start your journey to wealth creation.
Sponsored
Achilles Therapeutics Plc ADR (ACHL) estimates and forecasts
Data shows that the Achilles Therapeutics Plc ADR share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -5.99% over the past 6 months, a 16.48% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 15.50%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Achilles Therapeutics Plc ADR will rise 77.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -27.30% for the next quarter.
Achilles Therapeutics Plc ADR (NASDAQ:ACHL)’s Major holders
If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 5.75% of Achilles Therapeutics Plc ADR shares while 48.26% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 51.21%. There are 48.26% institutions holding the Achilles Therapeutics Plc ADR stock share, with Syncona Portfolio Ltd the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 27.08% of the shares, roughly 11.09 million ACHL shares worth $10.48 million.
Baker Brothers Advisors, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.25% or 2.56 million shares worth $2.42 million as of Jun 29, 2023.
With 21590.0 shares estimated at $21590.0 under it, the former controlled 0.05% of total outstanding shares.