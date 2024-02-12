AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (AMC) Will Continue To Grow In 2024.

In the latest trading session, 7.02 million AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE:AMC) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.68. With the company’s most recent per share price at $4.70 changing hands around $0.32 or 7.19% at last look, the market valuation stands at $1.24B. AMC’s current price is a discount, trading about -1501.28% off its 52-week high of $75.26. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.59, which suggests the last value was 23.62% up since then. When we look at AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 14.2 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.73.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE:AMC) trade information

Instantly AMC is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 27.93%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 4.68 added 7.19% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -23.28%, with the 5-day performance at 27.93% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE:AMC) is -0.11% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 28.62 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.89 days.