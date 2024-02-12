Allogene Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ALLO)’s Stock Performance and Outlook

In the last trading session, 1.86 million Allogene Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ALLO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.76. With the company’s per share price at $4.38 changed hands at $0.01 or 0.23% during last session, the market valuation stood at $737.07M. ALLO’s last price was a discount, traded about -67.81% off its 52-week high of $7.35. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.23, which suggests the last value was 49.09% up since then. When we look at Allogene Therapeutics Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.72 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 0.59.

Allogene Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ALLO) trade information

Instantly ALLO was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 8.15%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 4.58 added 0.23% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 36.45%, with the 5-day performance at 8.15% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Allogene Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ALLO) is 38.17% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 23.09 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 7.03 days.