Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: AKBA): Performance Review And Growth Outlook

In the latest trading session, 0.62 million Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.80. With the company’s most recent per share price at $1.65 changing hands around $0.01 or 0.89% at last look, the market valuation stands at $311.71M. AKBA’s current price is a discount, trading about -11.52% off its 52-week high of $1.84. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.49, which suggests the last value was 70.3% up since then. When we look at Akebia Therapeutics Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.83 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.77.

Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) trade information

Instantly AKBA is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 0.28%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 1.7300 added 0.89% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 33.44%, with the 5-day performance at 0.28% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) is 6.75% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 8.78 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.88 days.