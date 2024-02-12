Airspan Networks Holdings Inc (AMEX: MIMO) In 2024: Will It Be Worth Your Money?

In the last trading session, 1.51 million Airspan Networks Holdings Inc (AMEX:MIMO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.27. With the company’s per share price at $0.14 changed hands at -$0.01 or -3.44% during last session, the market valuation stood at $10.67M. MIMO’s last price was a discount, traded about -971.43% off its 52-week high of $1.50. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.07, which suggests the last value was 50.0% up since then. When we look at Airspan Networks Holdings Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.98 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 0.12.
Airspan Networks Holdings Inc (AMEX:MIMO) trade information
Instantly MIMO was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -15.33%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 0.1857 subtracted -3.44% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 58.89%, with the 5-day performance at -15.33% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Airspan Networks Holdings Inc (AMEX:MIMO) is 79.65% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.86 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.05 days.
Invest Like Buffett: Travel Back in Time & Grab This High-Potential Stock Before It Explodes
Imagine buying Apple for $1, Amazon for $2, or Tesla for $3. Now, imagine the same opportunity with a hidden gem trading under $3 right now.
Our premium newsletter, powered by AI and expert analysis, uncovers these time-travel investment opportunities.
Invest like Buffett and profit from undervalued gems before the market catches on.
Limited-time offer: Get your first month for just $2.90 and start your journey to wealth creation.
Sponsored
Airspan Networks Holdings Inc (MIMO) estimates and forecasts
Data shows that the Airspan Networks Holdings Inc share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -6.96% over the past 6 months, a 82.91% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 38.00%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -48.20% down from the last financial year.
Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $15.9 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Airspan Networks Holdings Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2023 will be $20.6 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $45.25 million and $41.66 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -64.90%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -50.50%.