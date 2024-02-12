Airspan Networks Holdings Inc (AMEX: MIMO) In 2024: Will It Be Worth Your Money?

In the last trading session, 1.51 million Airspan Networks Holdings Inc (AMEX:MIMO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.27. With the company’s per share price at $0.14 changed hands at -$0.01 or -3.44% during last session, the market valuation stood at $10.67M. MIMO’s last price was a discount, traded about -971.43% off its 52-week high of $1.50. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.07, which suggests the last value was 50.0% up since then. When we look at Airspan Networks Holdings Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.98 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 0.12.

Airspan Networks Holdings Inc (AMEX:MIMO) trade information

Instantly MIMO was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -15.33%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 0.1857 subtracted -3.44% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 58.89%, with the 5-day performance at -15.33% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Airspan Networks Holdings Inc (AMEX:MIMO) is 79.65% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.86 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.05 days.