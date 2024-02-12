Agilon Health Inc (AGL)’s Stock Performance and Outlook

In the latest trading session, 0.97 million Agilon Health Inc (NYSE:AGL) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.53. With the company’s most recent per share price at $7.19 changing hands around $0.37 or 5.43% at last look, the market valuation stands at $2.92B. AGL’s current price is a discount, trading about -309.46% off its 52-week high of $29.44. The share price had its 52-week low at $5.63, which suggests the last value was 21.7% up since then. When we look at Agilon Health Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 6.01 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 0.83.

Agilon Health Inc (NYSE:AGL) trade information

Instantly AGL is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 23.75%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 7.52 added 5.43% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -42.71%, with the 5-day performance at 23.75% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Agilon Health Inc (NYSE:AGL) is -9.45% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 44.75 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 5.45 days.