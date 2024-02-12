Adverum Biotechnologies Inc (NASDAQ: ADVM) Surprises Bears, Looks Strong Going Forward

In the last trading session, 3.94 million Adverum Biotechnologies Inc (NASDAQ:ADVM) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.77. With the company’s per share price at $1.73 changed hands at -$0.24 or -12.18% during last session, the market valuation stood at $174.78M. ADVM’s last price was a discount, traded about -71.68% off its 52-week high of $2.97. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.61, which suggests the last value was 64.74% up since then. When we look at Adverum Biotechnologies Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 6.35 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.97.

Adverum Biotechnologies Inc (NASDAQ:ADVM) trade information

Instantly ADVM was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 21.83%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 2.9700 subtracted -12.18% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 129.81%, with the 5-day performance at 21.83% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Adverum Biotechnologies Inc (NASDAQ:ADVM) is 98.85% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.22 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.65 days.