Absci Corp (NASDAQ: ABSI) – Analysts’ Views Change

In the last trading session, 2.91 million Absci Corp (NASDAQ:ABSI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.25. With the company’s per share price at $4.30 changed hands at $0.19 or 4.62% during last session, the market valuation stood at $399.64M. ABSI’s last price was a discount, traded about -27.21% off its 52-week high of $5.47. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.11, which suggests the last value was 74.19% up since then. When we look at Absci Corp’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.63 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.42.

Absci Corp (NASDAQ:ABSI) trade information

Instantly ABSI was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -2.93%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 4.56 added 4.62% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 2.38%, with the 5-day performance at -2.93% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Absci Corp (NASDAQ:ABSI) is -2.27% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 6.09 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.38 days.