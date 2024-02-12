A Review of SMX (Security Matters) Plc (NASDAQ: SMX)’s Performance and Growth Prospects

In the latest trading session, 0.5 million SMX (Security Matters) Plc (NASDAQ:SMX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched -1.83. With the company’s most recent per share price at $0.35 changed hands at -$0.01 or -2.72% at last look, the market valuation stands at $2.00M. SMX’s current price is a discount, trading about -118637.14% off its 52-week high of $415.58. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.21, which suggests the last value was 40.0% up since then. When we look at SMX (Security Matters) Plc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 13.99 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 0.96.
SMX (Security Matters) Plc (NASDAQ:SMX) trade information
Instantly SMX was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action 42.42%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 0.6161 subtracted -2.72% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -50.68%, with the 5-day performance at 42.42% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, SMX (Security Matters) Plc (NASDAQ:SMX) is -3.50% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.44 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.32 days.
SMX (Security Matters) Plc (NASDAQ:SMX)’s Major holders
If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.50% of SMX (Security Matters) Plc shares while 1.52% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 1.56%. There are 1.52% institutions holding the SMX (Security Matters) Plc stock share, with Gotham Asset Management, LP the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2023, the company held 0.32% of the shares, roughly 9230.0 SMX shares worth $3143.0.
Morgan Stanley holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.02% or 569.0 shares worth $193.0 as of Sep 29, 2023.
With 160.0 shares estimated at $54.0 under it, the former controlled 0.01% of total outstanding shares.