A Review of SMX (Security Matters) Plc (NASDAQ: SMX)’s Performance and Growth Prospects

In the latest trading session, 0.5 million SMX (Security Matters) Plc (NASDAQ:SMX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched -1.83. With the company’s most recent per share price at $0.35 changed hands at -$0.01 or -2.72% at last look, the market valuation stands at $2.00M. SMX’s current price is a discount, trading about -118637.14% off its 52-week high of $415.58. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.21, which suggests the last value was 40.0% up since then. When we look at SMX (Security Matters) Plc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 13.99 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 0.96.

SMX (Security Matters) Plc (NASDAQ:SMX) trade information

Instantly SMX was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action 42.42%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 0.6161 subtracted -2.72% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -50.68%, with the 5-day performance at 42.42% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, SMX (Security Matters) Plc (NASDAQ:SMX) is -3.50% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.44 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.32 days.