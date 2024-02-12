A Review of Luminar Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: LAZR)’s Performance and Growth Prospects

In the last trading session, 6.25 million Luminar Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:LAZR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.55. With the company’s per share price at $2.91 changed hands at $0.01 or 0.34% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.17B. LAZR’s last price was a discount, traded about -262.54% off its 52-week high of $10.55. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.09, which suggests the last value was 28.18% up since then. When we look at Luminar Technologies Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 5.47 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 0.77.

Luminar Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:LAZR) trade information

Instantly LAZR was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 1.39%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 3.05 added 0.34% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -13.65%, with the 5-day performance at 1.39% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Luminar Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:LAZR) is 1.57% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 79.9 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 10.11 days.