A Review of Bit Digital Inc (NASDAQ: BTBT)’s Performance and Growth Prospects

In the last trading session, 12.86 million Bit Digital Inc (NASDAQ:BTBT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $3.04 changed hands at $0.3 or 10.95% during last session, the market valuation stood at $258.49M. BTBT’s last price was a discount, traded about -73.36% off its 52-week high of $5.27. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.97, which suggests the last value was 68.09% up since then. When we look at Bit Digital Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 6.43 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.56.

Bit Digital Inc (NASDAQ:BTBT) trade information

Instantly BTBT was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 18.75%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 3.06 added 10.95% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -28.13%, with the 5-day performance at 18.75% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Bit Digital Inc (NASDAQ:BTBT) is -12.14% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 12.86 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.49 days.