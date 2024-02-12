4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc’s (NASDAQ: FDMT) Stock’s Potential for Future Price Increase

In the last trading session, 1.29 million 4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FDMT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.74. With the company’s per share price at $28.63 changed hands at $1.73 or 6.43% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.22B. FDMT’s last price was a discount, traded about -24.38% off its 52-week high of $35.61. The share price had its 52-week low at $9.44, which suggests the last value was 67.03% up since then. When we look at 4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.65 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.43.

Instantly FDMT was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 63.69%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 35.61 added 6.43% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 41.31%, with the 5-day performance at 63.69% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, 4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FDMT) is 49.58% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 3.84 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 8.88 days.

4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc (FDMT) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the 4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 71.95% over the past 6 months, a 23.49% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 11.60%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for 4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc will rise 11.90%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 13.60% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 622.90% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 8 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $2.06 million. 6 analysts are of the opinion that 4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024 will be $850k. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $1.25 million and $298k respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 65.20%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 185.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -49.09%. The 2024 estimates are for 4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc earnings to increase by 21.48%.

FDMT Dividends

4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 13 and March 18.

4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FDMT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.85% of 4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc shares while 85.93% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 88.45%. There are 85.93% institutions holding the 4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc stock share, with Viking Global Investors, L.P. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2023, the company held 11.20% of the shares, roughly 4.79 million FDMT shares worth $137.08 million.

RA Capital Management, L.P. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.74% or 4.16 million shares worth $119.19 million as of Sep 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2023 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF. With 1.14 million shares estimated at $32.62 million under it, the former controlled 2.66% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF held about 2.56% of the shares, roughly 1.1 million shares worth around $31.39 million.