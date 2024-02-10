Zedge Inc (AMEX:ZDGE): Buy, Sell Or Hold At $4.74?

In last trading session, Zedge Inc (AMEX:ZDGE) saw 0.3 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.08. Company’s recent per share price level of $4.74 trading at $0.94 or 24.74% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $68.02M. That closing price of ZDGE’s stock is at a premium of 18.57% from its 52-week high price of $3.86 and is indicating a premium of 64.56% from its 52-week low price of $1.68. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 72880.0 shares which gives us an average trading volume of 43.40K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Zedge Inc (AMEX:ZDGE) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 24.74%, in the last five days ZDGE remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 02/09/24 when the stock touched $4.74 price level, adding 3.66% to its value on the day. Zedge Inc’s shares saw a change of 101.70% in year-to-date performance and have moved 56.44% in past 5-day. Zedge Inc (AMEX:ZDGE) showed a performance of 113.51% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 4430.0 shares which calculate 0.11 days to cover the short interests.