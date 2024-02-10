Zedge Inc (AMEX:ZDGE): Buy, Sell Or Hold At $4.74?

In last trading session, Zedge Inc (AMEX:ZDGE) saw 0.3 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.08. Company’s recent per share price level of $4.74 trading at $0.94 or 24.74% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $68.02M. That closing price of ZDGE’s stock is at a premium of 18.57% from its 52-week high price of $3.86 and is indicating a premium of 64.56% from its 52-week low price of $1.68. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 72880.0 shares which gives us an average trading volume of 43.40K if we extend that period to 3-months.
Zedge Inc (AMEX:ZDGE) trade information
Upright in the green during last session for gaining 24.74%, in the last five days ZDGE remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 02/09/24 when the stock touched $4.74 price level, adding 3.66% to its value on the day. Zedge Inc’s shares saw a change of 101.70% in year-to-date performance and have moved 56.44% in past 5-day. Zedge Inc (AMEX:ZDGE) showed a performance of 113.51% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 4430.0 shares which calculate 0.11 days to cover the short interests.
Invest Like Buffett: Travel Back in Time & Grab This High-Potential Stock Before It Explodes
Imagine buying Apple for $1, Amazon for $2, or Tesla for $3. Now, imagine the same opportunity with a hidden gem trading under $3 right now.
Our premium newsletter, powered by AI and expert analysis, uncovers these time-travel investment opportunities.
Invest like Buffett and profit from undervalued gems before the market catches on.
Limited-time offer: Get your first month for just $2.90 and start your journey to wealth creation.
Sponsored
Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -22.12% during past 5 years.
ZDGE Dividends
Zedge Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in March and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.
Zedge Inc (AMEX:ZDGE)’s Major holders
Insiders are in possession of 14.23% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 16.11 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 18.78%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 16.11% institutions for Zedge Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc is the top institutional holder at ZDGE for having 0.64 million shares of worth $1.44 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 4.62% of the company’s outstanding shares.
The second largest institutional holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC, which was holding about 0.46 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 3.32% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $1.04 million.
On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 0.46 million shares of worth $1.02 million or 3.27% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.16 million shares on Jun 29, 2023, making its stake of worth around $0.36 million in the company or a holder of 1.16% of company’s stock.