Worthington Steel Inc. (NYSE:WS) Is Up 10.73% Over The Past 30 Days: Could Trouble Be Ahead?

In last trading session, Worthington Steel Inc. (NYSE:WS) saw 0.32 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $30.03 trading at -$3.49 or -10.41% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.48B. That closing price of WS’s stock is at a discount of -16.85% from its 52-week high price of $35.09 and is indicating a premium of 30.07% from its 52-week low price of $21.00. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.17 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 285.83K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Worthington Steel Inc. (NYSE:WS) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -10.41%, in the last five days WS remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 02/08/24 when the stock touched $30.03 price level, adding 14.42% to its value on the day. Worthington Steel Inc.’s shares saw a change of 6.87% in year-to-date performance and have moved 0.13% in past 5-day. Worthington Steel Inc. (NYSE:WS) showed a performance of 10.73% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.38 million shares which calculate 1.36 days to cover the short interests.