Worthington Steel Inc. (NYSE:WS) Is Up 10.73% Over The Past 30 Days: Could Trouble Be Ahead?

In last trading session, Worthington Steel Inc. (NYSE:WS) saw 0.32 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $30.03 trading at -$3.49 or -10.41% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.48B. That closing price of WS’s stock is at a discount of -16.85% from its 52-week high price of $35.09 and is indicating a premium of 30.07% from its 52-week low price of $21.00. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.17 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 285.83K if we extend that period to 3-months.
Worthington Steel Inc. (NYSE:WS) trade information
Upright in the red during last session for losing -10.41%, in the last five days WS remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 02/08/24 when the stock touched $30.03 price level, adding 14.42% to its value on the day. Worthington Steel Inc.’s shares saw a change of 6.87% in year-to-date performance and have moved 0.13% in past 5-day. Worthington Steel Inc. (NYSE:WS) showed a performance of 10.73% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.38 million shares which calculate 1.36 days to cover the short interests.
Invest Like Buffett: Travel Back in Time & Grab This High-Potential Stock Before It Explodes
Imagine buying Apple for $1, Amazon for $2, or Tesla for $3. Now, imagine the same opportunity with a hidden gem trading under $3 right now.
Our premium newsletter, powered by AI and expert analysis, uncovers these time-travel investment opportunities.
Invest like Buffett and profit from undervalued gems before the market catches on.
Limited-time offer: Get your first month for just $2.90 and start your journey to wealth creation.
Sponsored
1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $736 million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $918.2 million in the next quarter that will end on May 2024.
WS Dividends
Worthington Steel Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in March and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.
Worthington Steel Inc. (NYSE:WS)’s Major holders
Insiders are in possession of 34.24% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 33.35 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 50.72%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 33.35% institutions for Worthington Steel Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP is the top institutional holder at WS for having 2.45 million shares of worth $73.49 million. And as of Dec 30, 2023, it was holding 4.87% of the company’s outstanding shares.
The second largest institutional holder is Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation, which was holding about 0.31 million shares on Dec 30, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.61% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $9.22 million.
On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and iShares Russell 2000 ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Dec 30, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 2.04 million shares of worth $61.28 million or 4.06% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.82 million shares on Dec 30, 2023, making its stake of worth around $24.73 million in the company or a holder of 1.64% of company’s stock.