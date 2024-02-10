With 39.43% Distance From Low, Is Avid Bioservices Inc (NASDAQ:CDMO) Still Renewed For Growth?

In last trading session, Avid Bioservices Inc (NASDAQ:CDMO) saw 0.6 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.63. Company’s recent per share price level of $6.72 trading at $0.1 or 1.51% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $424.97M. That closing price of CDMO’s stock is at a discount of -213.24% from its 52-week high price of $21.05 and is indicating a premium of 39.43% from its 52-week low price of $4.07. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.95 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.49 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Avid Bioservices Inc (NASDAQ:CDMO) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 1.51%, in the last five days CDMO remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 02/09/24 when the stock touched $6.72 price level, adding 1.61% to its value on the day. Avid Bioservices Inc’s shares saw a change of 3.38% in year-to-date performance and have moved 8.39% in past 5-day. Avid Bioservices Inc (NASDAQ:CDMO) showed a performance of 3.86% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 5.54 million shares which calculate 2.9 days to cover the short interests.