With 31.58% Distance From Low, Is TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:TCON) Poised For More Gains?

In last trading session, TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:TCON) saw 0.7 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.81. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.19 trading at -$0.01 or -3.99% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $5.85M. That closing price of TCON’s stock is at a discount of -1052.63% from its 52-week high price of $2.19 and is indicating a premium of 31.58% from its 52-week low price of $0.13. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.87 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 5.18 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:TCON) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -3.99%, in the last five days TCON remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 02/08/24 when the stock touched $0.19 price level, adding 6.91% to its value on the day. TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc’s shares saw a change of 7.31% in year-to-date performance and have moved -4.62% in past 5-day. TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:TCON) showed a performance of 7.43% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.85 million shares which calculate 0.3 days to cover the short interests.