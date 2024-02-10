With 14.29% From The Low, Is Ideanomics Inc (NASDAQ:IDEX) Up For More Gains?

In last trading session, Ideanomics Inc (NASDAQ:IDEX) saw 0.35 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.44. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.05 trading at $0.03 or 2.94% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $12.60M. That closing price of IDEX’s stock is at a discount of -1895.24% from its 52-week high price of $20.95 and is indicating a premium of 14.29% from its 52-week low price of $0.90. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.39 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 311.10K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Ideanomics Inc (NASDAQ:IDEX) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 2.94%, in the last five days IDEX remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 02/09/24 when the stock touched $1.05 price level, adding 1.87% to its value on the day. Ideanomics Inc’s shares saw a change of -47.24% in year-to-date performance and have moved 9.61% in past 5-day. Ideanomics Inc (NASDAQ:IDEX) showed a performance of -44.44% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.96 million shares which calculate 3.4 days to cover the short interests.