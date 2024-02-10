Wheels Up Experience Inc (NYSE:UP) Has Recovered -72.42 Percent This Year, But Further Gains Of -271.1% Are Not Out Of The Question.

In last trading session, Wheels Up Experience Inc (NYSE:UP) saw 0.73 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.29. Company’s recent per share price level of $3.53 trading at $0.1 or 2.92% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $2.46B. That closing price of UP’s stock is at a discount of -271.1% from its 52-week high price of $13.10 and is indicating a premium of 72.24% from its 52-week low price of $0.98. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.7 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.34 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Wheels Up Experience Inc (NYSE:UP) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 2.92%, in the last five days UP remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 02/06/24 when the stock touched $3.53 price level, adding 3.29% to its value on the day. Wheels Up Experience Inc’s shares saw a change of 2.92% in year-to-date performance and have moved 4.44% in past 5-day. Wheels Up Experience Inc (NYSE:UP) showed a performance of -16.94% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 3.15 million shares which calculate 1.3 days to cover the short interests.