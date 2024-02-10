Westwater Resources Inc (AMEX:WWR) Is 7.69% Above Its 52-Week Low, But How Long Will It Remain So?

In last trading session, Westwater Resources Inc (AMEX:WWR) saw 0.42 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.65. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.52 trading at $0.01 or 2.75% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $28.74M. That closing price of WWR’s stock is at a discount of -169.23% from its 52-week high price of $1.40 and is indicating a premium of 7.69% from its 52-week low price of $0.48. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.28 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 224.32K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Westwater Resources Inc (AMEX:WWR) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 2.75%, in the last five days WWR remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 02/05/24 when the stock touched $0.52 price level, adding 12.65% to its value on the day. Westwater Resources Inc’s shares saw a change of -7.24% in year-to-date performance and have moved 3.35% in past 5-day. Westwater Resources Inc (AMEX:WWR) showed a performance of -6.03% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.35 million shares which calculate 1.17 days to cover the short interests.