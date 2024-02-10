Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) At $4.10: What To Do?

In last trading session, Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) saw 0.5 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring -1.21. Company’s recent per share price level of $4.10 trading at $0.04 or 0.99% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $487.94M. That closing price of WVE’s stock is at a discount of -69.27% from its 52-week high price of $6.94 and is indicating a premium of 23.17% from its 52-week low price of $3.15. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.65 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 746.01K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 0.99%, in the last five days WVE remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 02/09/24 when the stock touched $4.10 price level, adding 1.44% to its value on the day. Wave Life Sciences Ltd.’s shares saw a change of -18.81% in year-to-date performance and have moved 4.06% in past 5-day. Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) showed a performance of -22.64% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 3.22 million shares which calculate 3.71 days to cover the short interests.