Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) At $4.10: What To Do?

In last trading session, Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) saw 0.5 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring -1.21. Company’s recent per share price level of $4.10 trading at $0.04 or 0.99% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $487.94M. That closing price of WVE’s stock is at a discount of -69.27% from its 52-week high price of $6.94 and is indicating a premium of 23.17% from its 52-week low price of $3.15. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.65 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 746.01K if we extend that period to 3-months.
Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) trade information
Upright in the green during last session for gaining 0.99%, in the last five days WVE remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 02/09/24 when the stock touched $4.10 price level, adding 1.44% to its value on the day. Wave Life Sciences Ltd.’s shares saw a change of -18.81% in year-to-date performance and have moved 4.06% in past 5-day. Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) showed a performance of -22.64% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 3.22 million shares which calculate 3.71 days to cover the short interests.
Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (WVE) estimates and forecasts
Statistics highlight that Wave Life Sciences Ltd. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -11.64% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 70.73% while that of industry is 15.80. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024.
Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 11.81% during past 5 years.
WVE Dividends
Wave Life Sciences Ltd. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in March and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.
Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE)’s Major holders
Insiders are in possession of 18.29% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 62.04 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 75.93%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 62.04% institutions for Wave Life Sciences Ltd. that are currently holding shares of the company. RA Capital Management, L.P. is the top institutional holder at WVE for having 17.2 million shares of worth $62.62 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 17.38% of the company’s outstanding shares.
The second largest institutional holder is M28 Capital Management LP, which was holding about 7.05 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 7.12% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $25.66 million.
On the other hand, Primecap Odyssey Aggressive Growth Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jul 30, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 3.32 million shares of worth $14.52 million or 3.36% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.26 million shares on Aug 30, 2023, making its stake of worth around $5.5 million in the company or a holder of 1.28% of company’s stock.