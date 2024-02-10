Vor Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:VOR): Buy, Sell Or Hold At $2.22?

In last trading session, Vor Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:VOR) saw 0.33 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring -0.41. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.22 trading at -$0.08 or -3.48% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $150.54M. That closing price of VOR’s stock is at a discount of -191.89% from its 52-week high price of $6.48 and is indicating a premium of 27.03% from its 52-week low price of $1.62. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.13 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 165.19K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Vor Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:VOR) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -3.48%, in the last five days while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 02/07/24 when the stock touched $2.22 price level, adding 7.5% to its value on the day. Vor Biopharma Inc’s shares saw a change of -1.33% in year-to-date performance and have moved 0.00% in past 5-day. Vor Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:VOR) showed a performance of -20.43% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 2.96 million shares which calculate 16.02 days to cover the short interests.