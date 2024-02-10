Vor Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:VOR): Buy, Sell Or Hold At $2.22?

In last trading session, Vor Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:VOR) saw 0.33 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring -0.41. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.22 trading at -$0.08 or -3.48% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $150.54M. That closing price of VOR’s stock is at a discount of -191.89% from its 52-week high price of $6.48 and is indicating a premium of 27.03% from its 52-week low price of $1.62. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.13 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 165.19K if we extend that period to 3-months.
Vor Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:VOR) trade information
Upright in the red during last session for losing -3.48%, in the last five days while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 02/07/24 when the stock touched $2.22 price level, adding 7.5% to its value on the day. Vor Biopharma Inc’s shares saw a change of -1.33% in year-to-date performance and have moved 0.00% in past 5-day. Vor Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:VOR) showed a performance of -20.43% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 2.96 million shares which calculate 16.02 days to cover the short interests.
Vor Biopharma Inc (VOR) estimates and forecasts
Statistics highlight that Vor Biopharma Inc is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -13.62% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 18.88% while that of industry is 15.80. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024.
Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -113.63% during past 5 years.
VOR Dividends
Vor Biopharma Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between March 21 and March 25 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.
Vor Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:VOR)’s Major holders
Insiders are in possession of 0.87% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 89.38 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 90.16%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 89.38% institutions for Vor Biopharma Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. RA Capital Management, L.P. is the top institutional holder at VOR for having 22.75 million shares of worth $70.29 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 33.68% of the company’s outstanding shares.
The second largest institutional holder is FMR, LLC, which was holding about 7.69 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 11.38% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $23.76 million.
On the other hand, Fidelity Growth Company Fund and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Aug 30, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 1.44 million shares of worth $3.6 million or 2.13% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.11 million shares on Aug 30, 2023, making its stake of worth around $2.79 million in the company or a holder of 1.65% of company’s stock.