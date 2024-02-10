Vicarious Surgical Inc (NYSE:RBOT) At $0.41: What To Do?

In last trading session, Vicarious Surgical Inc (NYSE:RBOT) saw 0.31 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.22. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.41 trading at $0.01 or 2.50% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $71.70M. That closing price of RBOT’s stock is at a discount of -768.29% from its 52-week high price of $3.56 and is indicating a premium of 51.22% from its 52-week low price of $0.20. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.37 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 807.33K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Vicarious Surgical Inc (NYSE:RBOT) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 2.50%, in the last five days RBOT remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 02/05/24 when the stock touched $0.41 price level, adding 8.22% to its value on the day. Vicarious Surgical Inc’s shares saw a change of 11.81% in year-to-date performance and have moved 2.09% in past 5-day. Vicarious Surgical Inc (NYSE:RBOT) showed a performance of -34.81% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 4.23 million shares which calculate 3.72 days to cover the short interests.