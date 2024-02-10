TransCode Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RNAZ): Buy, Sell Or Hold At $0.70?

In last trading session, TransCode Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RNAZ) saw 0.78 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring -0.44. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.70 trading at $0.03 or 3.86% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $4.60M. That closing price of RNAZ’s stock is at a discount of -103900.0% from its 52-week high price of $728.00 and is indicating a premium of 20.0% from its 52-week low price of $0.56. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.68 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 489.28K if we extend that period to 3-months.

TransCode Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RNAZ) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 3.86%, in the last five days RNAZ remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 02/09/24 when the stock touched $0.70 price level, adding 5.15% to its value on the day. TransCode Therapeutics Inc’s shares saw a change of -89.38% in year-to-date performance and have moved 9.80% in past 5-day. TransCode Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RNAZ) showed a performance of -85.77% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 9850.0 shares which calculate 0.16 days to cover the short interests.