The Real Brokerage Inc. (NASDAQ:REAX) At $2.97: What To Do?

In last trading session, The Real Brokerage Inc. (NASDAQ:REAX) saw 0.33 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.71. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.97 trading at -$0.01 or -0.34% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $534.60M. That closing price of REAX’s stock is at a discount of -5.39% from its 52-week high price of $3.13 and is indicating a premium of 63.3% from its 52-week low price of $1.09. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.43 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 265.99K if we extend that period to 3-months.

The Real Brokerage Inc. (NASDAQ:REAX) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -0.34%, in the last five days REAX remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 02/08/24 when the stock touched $2.97 price level, adding 4.19% to its value on the day. The Real Brokerage Inc.’s shares saw a change of 85.62% in year-to-date performance and have moved 2.41% in past 5-day. The Real Brokerage Inc. (NASDAQ:REAX) showed a performance of 64.09% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.21 million shares which calculate 0.86 days to cover the short interests.