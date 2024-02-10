Taysha Gene Therapies Inc (NASDAQ:TSHA) Gained 11.26% In A Week: What’s Driving The Stock?

In last trading session, Taysha Gene Therapies Inc (NASDAQ:TSHA) saw 0.89 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring -0.13. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.68 trading at $0.12 or 7.69% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $314.09M. That closing price of TSHA’s stock is at a discount of -131.55% from its 52-week high price of $3.89 and is indicating a premium of 70.24% from its 52-week low price of $0.50. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.91 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.15 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Taysha Gene Therapies Inc (NASDAQ:TSHA) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 7.69%, in the last five days TSHA remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 02/09/24 when the stock touched $1.68 price level, adding 0.59% to its value on the day. Taysha Gene Therapies Inc’s shares saw a change of -5.08% in year-to-date performance and have moved 11.26% in past 5-day. Taysha Gene Therapies Inc (NASDAQ:TSHA) showed a performance of -5.62% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 17.49 million shares which calculate 7.56 days to cover the short interests.