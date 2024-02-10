Structure Therapeutics Inc ADR (NASDAQ:GPCR) At $49.00: What To Do?

In last trading session, Structure Therapeutics Inc ADR (NASDAQ:GPCR) saw 0.51 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring -5.11. Company’s recent per share price level of $49.00 trading at $2.0 or 4.26% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.76B. That closing price of GPCR’s stock is at a discount of -53.1% from its 52-week high price of $75.02 and is indicating a premium of 57.55% from its 52-week low price of $20.80. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.35 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 963.46K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Structure Therapeutics Inc ADR (NASDAQ:GPCR) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 4.26%, in the last five days GPCR remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 02/09/24 when the stock touched $49.00 price level, adding 1.11% to its value on the day. Structure Therapeutics Inc ADR’s shares saw a change of 20.22% in year-to-date performance and have moved 11.92% in past 5-day. Structure Therapeutics Inc ADR (NASDAQ:GPCR) showed a performance of 7.91% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 2.22 million shares which calculate 1.4 days to cover the short interests.