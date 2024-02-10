Structure Therapeutics Inc ADR (NASDAQ:GPCR) At $49.00: What To Do?

In last trading session, Structure Therapeutics Inc ADR (NASDAQ:GPCR) saw 0.51 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring -5.11. Company’s recent per share price level of $49.00 trading at $2.0 or 4.26% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.76B. That closing price of GPCR’s stock is at a discount of -53.1% from its 52-week high price of $75.02 and is indicating a premium of 57.55% from its 52-week low price of $20.80. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.35 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 963.46K if we extend that period to 3-months.
Structure Therapeutics Inc ADR (NASDAQ:GPCR) trade information
Upright in the green during last session for gaining 4.26%, in the last five days GPCR remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 02/09/24 when the stock touched $49.00 price level, adding 1.11% to its value on the day. Structure Therapeutics Inc ADR’s shares saw a change of 20.22% in year-to-date performance and have moved 11.92% in past 5-day. Structure Therapeutics Inc ADR (NASDAQ:GPCR) showed a performance of 7.91% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 2.22 million shares which calculate 1.4 days to cover the short interests.
Invest Like Buffett: Travel Back in Time & Grab This High-Potential Stock Before It Explodes
Imagine buying Apple for $1, Amazon for $2, or Tesla for $3. Now, imagine the same opportunity with a hidden gem trading under $3 right now.
Our premium newsletter, powered by AI and expert analysis, uncovers these time-travel investment opportunities.
Invest like Buffett and profit from undervalued gems before the market catches on.
Limited-time offer: Get your first month for just $2.90 and start your journey to wealth creation.
Sponsored
Structure Therapeutics Inc ADR (GPCR) estimates and forecasts
Statistics highlight that Structure Therapeutics Inc ADR is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 66.95% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 84.39% while that of industry is 15.80. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 81.60% in the current quarter and calculating 12.00% increase in the next quarter.
GPCR Dividends
Structure Therapeutics Inc ADR is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in March and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.
Structure Therapeutics Inc ADR (NASDAQ:GPCR)’s Major holders
Insiders are in possession of 0.08% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 75.33 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 75.39%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 75.33% institutions for Structure Therapeutics Inc ADR that are currently holding shares of the company. Deep Track Capital, Lp is the top institutional holder at GPCR for having 2.65 million shares of worth $110.03 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 6.92% of the company’s outstanding shares.
The second largest institutional holder is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc, which was holding about 1.77 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 4.63% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $73.72 million.
On the other hand, Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund and Federated Hermes Kaufmann Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 0.71 million shares of worth $29.5 million or 1.85% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.5 million shares on Jul 30, 2023, making its stake of worth around $18.41 million in the company or a holder of 1.31% of company’s stock.