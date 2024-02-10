Streamline Health Solutions, Inc (NASDAQ:STRM) Up Almost 12.62% In 1 Month, Long Term Looking Good As Well

In last trading session, Streamline Health Solutions, Inc (NASDAQ:STRM) saw 0.72 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.13. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.54 trading at $0.13 or 33.50% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $31.82M. That closing price of STRM’s stock is at a discount of -318.52% from its 52-week high price of $2.26 and is indicating a premium of 61.11% from its 52-week low price of $0.21. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.13 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 154.33K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 33.50%, in the last five days STRM remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 02/09/24 when the stock touched $0.54 price level, adding 12.9% to its value on the day. Streamline Health Solutions, Inc’s shares saw a change of 27.25% in year-to-date performance and have moved 35.20% in past 5-day. Streamline Health Solutions, Inc (NASDAQ:STRM) showed a performance of 12.62% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.13 million shares which calculate 0.74 days to cover the short interests.

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc (STRM) estimates and forecasts

This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -8.80% from the last financial year’s standing.

2 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $5.49 million for the same. And 2 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $4.52 million in the next quarter that will end on Apr 2024. Company posted $6.75 million and $5.49 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to shrink by -18.60% while estimating it to be -17.70% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -7.59% during past 5 years. In 2024, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -50.00% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 15.00%.

STRM Dividends

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on December 14 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc (NASDAQ:STRM)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 27.45% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 32.59 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 44.92%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 32.59% institutions for Streamline Health Solutions, Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. Tamarack Advisers, LP is the top institutional holder at STRM for having 4.93 million shares of worth $2.67 million. And as of Sep 29, 2023, it was holding 8.38% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Harbert Fund Advisors, Inc., which was holding about 4.82 million shares on Sep 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 8.20% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $2.61 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 1.03 million shares of worth $0.56 million or 1.75% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.63 million shares on Sep 29, 2023, making its stake of worth around $0.34 million in the company or a holder of 1.07% of company’s stock.