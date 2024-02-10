Standard BioTools Inc (NASDAQ:LAB) At $2.39: What To Do?

In last trading session, Standard BioTools Inc (NASDAQ:LAB) saw 0.74 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.64. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.39 trading at $0.03 or 1.27% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $692.65M. That closing price of LAB’s stock is at a discount of -32.22% from its 52-week high price of $3.16 and is indicating a premium of 38.91% from its 52-week low price of $1.46. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.11 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.31 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Standard BioTools Inc (NASDAQ:LAB) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 1.27%, in the last five days LAB remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 02/05/24 when the stock touched $2.39 price level, adding 4.78% to its value on the day. Standard BioTools Inc’s shares saw a change of 8.14% in year-to-date performance and have moved -1.65% in past 5-day. Standard BioTools Inc (NASDAQ:LAB) showed a performance of 24.48% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 7.67 million shares which calculate 4.39 days to cover the short interests.