Spyre Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRE) -6.95% Down Over The Last Seven Days. Can The Stock Hit Well Above -$1.79?

In last trading session, Spyre Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRE) saw 0.77 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.85. Company’s recent per share price level of $23.95 trading at $0.26 or 1.10% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $863.64M. That closing price of SYRE’s stock is at a discount of -19.67% from its 52-week high price of $28.66 and is indicating a premium of 88.89% from its 52-week low price of $2.66. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.29 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 196.44K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 1.10%, in the last five days SYRE remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 02/06/24 when the stock touched $23.95 price level, adding 8.17% to its value on the day. Spyre Therapeutics Inc.’s shares saw a change of 11.29% in year-to-date performance and have moved -6.95% in past 5-day. Spyre Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRE) showed a performance of 8.22% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.53 million shares which calculate 2.51 days to cover the short interests.

Spyre Therapeutics Inc. (SYRE) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Spyre Therapeutics Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 82.55% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 79.43% while that of industry is 15.80. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 82.90% in the current quarter and calculating 89.00% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -53.60% from the last financial year’s standing.

5 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $220k for the same. Company posted $168k and $198k of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 11.19% during past 5 years.

SYRE Dividends

Spyre Therapeutics Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between March 04 and March 08 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Spyre Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRE)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 5.51% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 49.35 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 52.22%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 49.35% institutions for Spyre Therapeutics Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Driehaus Capital Management, LLC is the top institutional holder at SYRE for having 0.8 million shares of worth $19.18 million. And as of Sep 29, 2023, it was holding 19.78% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Fairmount Funds Management LLC, which was holding about 0.38 million shares on Sep 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 9.35% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $9.06 million.

On the other hand, Fidelity Growth Company Fund and Fidelity Growth Company K6 Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Dec 30, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 0.7 million shares of worth $16.82 million or 17.34% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.22 million shares on Dec 30, 2023, making its stake of worth around $5.22 million in the company or a holder of 5.38% of company’s stock.