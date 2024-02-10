Solo Brands Inc (NYSE:DTC) 5.95% Up Over Last Week, What Happens Next?

In last trading session, Solo Brands Inc (NYSE:DTC) saw 0.75 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.74. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.85 trading at $0.07 or 2.52% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $164.59M. That closing price of DTC’s stock is at a discount of -210.88% from its 52-week high price of $8.86 and is indicating a premium of 9.82% from its 52-week low price of $2.57. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.96 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 971.62K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 2.52%, in the last five days DTC remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 02/09/24 when the stock touched $2.85 price level, adding 1.04% to its value on the day. Solo Brands Inc’s shares saw a change of -53.73% in year-to-date performance and have moved 5.95% in past 5-day. Solo Brands Inc (NYSE:DTC) showed a performance of -15.43% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 4.27 million shares which calculate 3.49 days to cover the short interests.

Solo Brands Inc (DTC) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Solo Brands Inc is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -50.95% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -25.23% while that of industry is 23.10. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -48.50% in the current quarter and calculating -37.50% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -4.30% from the last financial year’s standing.

8 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $166.15 million for the same. And 8 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $85.82 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2024. Company posted $197.24 million and $85.9 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to shrink by -15.80% while estimating it to be -0.10% for the next quarter.

In 2024, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -25.75% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 11.60%.

DTC Dividends

Solo Brands Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between March 09 and March 13 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Solo Brands Inc (NYSE:DTC)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.63% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 122.15 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 122.92%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 122.15% institutions for Solo Brands Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. Summit Partners, L.P. is the top institutional holder at DTC for having 44.03 million shares of worth $125.5 million. And as of Dec 30, 2023, it was holding 76.12% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group Inc, which was holding about 1.78 million shares on Sep 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 3.08% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $5.07 million.

On the other hand, American Century Small Cap Value Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 3.4 million shares of worth $9.68 million or 5.87% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.83 million shares on Sep 29, 2023, making its stake of worth around $2.37 million in the company or a holder of 1.44% of company’s stock.