Solidion Technology Inc (NASDAQ:STI) At $1.00: What To Do?

In last trading session, Solidion Technology Inc (NASDAQ:STI) saw 0.38 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring -0.38. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.00 trading at -$0.16 or -13.79% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $4.04M. That closing price of STI’s stock is at a discount of -1285.0% from its 52-week high price of $13.85 and is indicating a discount of -10.0% from its 52-week low price of $1.10. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.19 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 115.46K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Solidion Technology Inc (NASDAQ:STI) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -13.79%, in the last five days STI remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 02/05/24 when the stock touched $1.00 price level, adding 67.0% to its value on the day. Solidion Technology Inc’s shares saw a change of -87.01% in year-to-date performance and have moved -77.92% in past 5-day. Solidion Technology Inc (NASDAQ:STI) showed a performance of -79.38% in past 30-days.