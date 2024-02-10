Singlepoint Inc (AMEX:SING) Shares Dropped -12.10% In A Week. Can It Continue Rising?

In last trading session, Singlepoint Inc (AMEX:SING) saw 0.41 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring -0.33. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.46 trading at $0.03 or 7.33% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $0.52M. That closing price of SING’s stock is at a discount of -131030.43% from its 52-week high price of $603.20 and is indicating a premium of 17.39% from its 52-week low price of $0.38. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.56 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 434.31K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Singlepoint Inc (AMEX:SING) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 7.33%, in the last five days SING remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 02/07/24 when the stock touched $0.46 price level, adding 13.19% to its value on the day. Singlepoint Inc’s shares saw a change of -78.53% in year-to-date performance and have moved -12.10% in past 5-day. Singlepoint Inc (AMEX:SING) showed a performance of -57.66% in past 30-days.