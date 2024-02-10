Sinclair Inc (NASDAQ:SBGI): Buy, Sell Or Hold At $14.54?

In last trading session, Sinclair Inc (NASDAQ:SBGI) saw 0.46 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.42. Company’s recent per share price level of $14.54 trading at $0.52 or 3.67% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $923.44M. That closing price of SBGI’s stock is at a discount of -45.6% from its 52-week high price of $21.17 and is indicating a premium of 35.42% from its 52-week low price of $9.39. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.41 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 432.64K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Sinclair Inc (NASDAQ:SBGI) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 3.67%, in the last five days SBGI remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 02/05/24 when the stock touched $14.54 price level, adding 6.68% to its value on the day. Sinclair Inc’s shares saw a change of 11.59% in year-to-date performance and have moved -7.21% in past 5-day. Sinclair Inc (NASDAQ:SBGI) showed a performance of 4.83% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 3.83 million shares which calculate 8.68 days to cover the short interests.