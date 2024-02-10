Sharecare Inc (NASDAQ:SHCR) At $1.03: What To Do?

In last trading session, Sharecare Inc (NASDAQ:SHCR) saw 0.76 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.35. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.03 trading at -$0.02 or -1.90% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $362.99M. That closing price of SHCR’s stock is at a discount of -159.22% from its 52-week high price of $2.67 and is indicating a premium of 25.24% from its 52-week low price of $0.77. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.67 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 844.96K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Sharecare Inc (NASDAQ:SHCR) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -1.90%, in the last five days SHCR remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 02/05/24 when the stock touched $1.03 price level, adding 10.43% to its value on the day. Sharecare Inc’s shares saw a change of -4.63% in year-to-date performance and have moved -11.97% in past 5-day. Sharecare Inc (NASDAQ:SHCR) showed a performance of 0.00% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 8.42 million shares which calculate 9.73 days to cover the short interests.