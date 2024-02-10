SES AI Corporation (NYSE:SES): Buy, Sell Or Hold At $1.36?

In last trading session, SES AI Corporation (NYSE:SES) saw 0.54 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.52. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.36 trading at $0.1 or 7.94% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $478.35M. That closing price of SES’s stock is at a discount of -161.03% from its 52-week high price of $3.55 and is indicating a premium of 14.71% from its 52-week low price of $1.16. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.55 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 605.44K if we extend that period to 3-months.

SES AI Corporation (NYSE:SES) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 7.94%, in the last five days SES remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 02/09/24 when the stock touched $1.36 price level, adding 2.16% to its value on the day. SES AI Corporation’s shares saw a change of -25.68% in year-to-date performance and have moved 4.62% in past 5-day. SES AI Corporation (NYSE:SES) showed a performance of -17.07% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 6.36 million shares which calculate 8.84 days to cover the short interests.