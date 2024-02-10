Schrodinger Inc (NASDAQ:SDGR) 4.11% Up Over The Last Seven Days. Can The Stock Hit Well Above $1.09?

In last trading session, Schrodinger Inc (NASDAQ:SDGR) saw 0.57 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.59. Company’s recent per share price level of $27.59 trading at $0.39 or 1.43% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.99B. That closing price of SDGR’s stock is at a discount of -114.72% from its 52-week high price of $59.24 and is indicating a premium of 24.76% from its 52-week low price of $20.76. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.56 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 753.51K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Schrodinger Inc (NASDAQ:SDGR) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 1.43%, in the last five days SDGR remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 02/09/24 when the stock touched $27.59 price level, adding 2.23% to its value on the day. Schrodinger Inc’s shares saw a change of -22.93% in year-to-date performance and have moved 4.11% in past 5-day. Schrodinger Inc (NASDAQ:SDGR) showed a performance of -9.21% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 6.17 million shares which calculate 7.28 days to cover the short interests.