Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFE): Buy, Sell Or Hold At $0.46?

In last trading session, Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFE) saw 0.89 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.93. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.46 trading at -$0.19 or -30.21% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $7.54M. That closing price of SFE’s stock is at a discount of -380.43% from its 52-week high price of $2.21 and is indicating a discount of -30.43% from its 52-week low price of $0.60. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.12 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 79.76K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFE) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -30.21%, in the last five days SFE remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 02/06/24 when the stock touched $0.46 price level, adding 34.29% to its value on the day. Safeguard Scientifics, Inc.’s shares saw a change of -42.00% in year-to-date performance and have moved -34.98% in past 5-day. Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFE) showed a performance of -39.33% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.18 million shares which calculate 2.28 days to cover the short interests.