ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (NASDAQ:RSLS): Buy, Sell Or Hold At $0.19?

In last trading session, ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (NASDAQ:RSLS) saw 0.63 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.22. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.19 trading at -$0.01 or -4.23% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $4.40M. That closing price of RSLS’s stock is at a discount of -3015.79% from its 52-week high price of $5.92 and is equal to its 52-week low price of $0.19. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.37 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 5.46 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (NASDAQ:RSLS) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -4.23%, in the last five days RSLS remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 02/05/24 when the stock touched $0.19 price level, adding 8.21% to its value on the day. ReShape Lifesciences Inc.’s shares saw a change of -24.83% in year-to-date performance and have moved -7.63% in past 5-day. ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (NASDAQ:RSLS) showed a performance of -23.39% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.47 million shares which calculate 0.11 days to cover the short interests.