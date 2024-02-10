Rail Vision Ltd (NASDAQ:RVSN) At $10.53: What To Do?

In last trading session, Rail Vision Ltd (NASDAQ:RVSN) saw 0.36 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.96. Company’s recent per share price level of $10.53 trading at -$1.06 or -9.15% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $31.59M. That closing price of RVSN’s stock is at a discount of -121.94% from its 52-week high price of $23.37 and is indicating a premium of 90.41% from its 52-week low price of $1.01. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 8.9 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 4.97 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Rail Vision Ltd (NASDAQ:RVSN) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -9.15%, in the last five days RVSN remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 02/05/24 when the stock touched $10.53 price level, adding 38.06% to its value on the day. Rail Vision Ltd’s shares saw a change of 590.85% in year-to-date performance and have moved -11.06% in past 5-day. Rail Vision Ltd (NASDAQ:RVSN) showed a performance of 660.51% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 63980.0 shares which calculate 0.94 days to cover the short interests.