Puma Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ:PBYI): Buy, Sell Or Hold At $5.78?

In last trading session, Puma Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ:PBYI) saw 0.51 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.26. Company’s recent per share price level of $5.78 trading at $0.37 or 6.94% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $274.95M. That closing price of PBYI’s stock is at a premium of 1.9% from its 52-week high price of $5.67 and is indicating a premium of 63.15% from its 52-week low price of $2.13. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.31 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 356.20K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Puma Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ:PBYI) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 6.94%, in the last five days PBYI remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 02/09/24 when the stock touched $5.78 price level, adding 0.17% to its value on the day. Puma Biotechnology Inc’s shares saw a change of 33.49% in year-to-date performance and have moved 22.46% in past 5-day. Puma Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ:PBYI) showed a performance of 21.05% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 3.02 million shares which calculate 9.61 days to cover the short interests.