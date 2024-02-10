PTC Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PTCT), Stock Drops -44.06% Far This Year; What Analysts Say Next?

In last trading session, PTC Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PTCT) saw 0.63 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.65. Company’s recent per share price level of $25.51 trading at $0.26 or 1.03% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.92B. That closing price of PTCT’s stock is at a discount of -134.57% from its 52-week high price of $59.84 and is indicating a premium of 31.28% from its 52-week low price of $17.53. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.02 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.09 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

PTC Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PTCT) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 1.03%, in the last five days PTCT remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 02/06/24 when the stock touched $25.51 price level, adding 5.13% to its value on the day. PTC Therapeutics Inc’s shares saw a change of -7.44% in year-to-date performance and have moved 1.31% in past 5-day. PTC Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PTCT) showed a performance of -11.58% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 9.97 million shares which calculate 8.34 days to cover the short interests.