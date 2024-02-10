Protagonist Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PTGX) At $26.69: What To Do?

In last trading session, Protagonist Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PTGX) saw 0.57 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.02. Company’s recent per share price level of $26.69 trading at $0.58 or 2.22% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.54B. That closing price of PTGX’s stock is at a discount of -12.78% from its 52-week high price of $30.10 and is indicating a premium of 48.59% from its 52-week low price of $13.72. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.2 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 811.07K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Protagonist Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PTGX) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 2.22%, in the last five days PTGX remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 02/09/24 when the stock touched $26.69 price level, adding 2.2% to its value on the day. Protagonist Therapeutics Inc’s shares saw a change of 16.40% in year-to-date performance and have moved 0.76% in past 5-day. Protagonist Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PTGX) showed a performance of 1.87% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 2.55 million shares which calculate 2.8 days to cover the short interests.