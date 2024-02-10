Prime Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:PRME) At $6.74: What To Do?

In last trading session, Prime Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:PRME) saw 0.46 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.50. Company’s recent per share price level of $6.74 trading at $0.01 or 0.15% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $655.94M. That closing price of PRME’s stock is at a discount of -214.54% from its 52-week high price of $21.20 and is indicating a premium of 17.8% from its 52-week low price of $5.54. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.53 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 553.86K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Prime Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:PRME) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 0.15%, in the last five days PRME remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 02/09/24 when the stock touched $6.74 price level, adding 2.6% to its value on the day. Prime Medicine Inc’s shares saw a change of -23.93% in year-to-date performance and have moved 1.97% in past 5-day. Prime Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:PRME) showed a performance of -22.35% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 8.09 million shares which calculate 14.29 days to cover the short interests.