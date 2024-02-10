Pliant Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PLRX) Currently -94.33 Percent Off Its 52-Week High, But Its Upside Possibilities Might Surprise You

In last trading session, Pliant Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PLRX) saw 0.35 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.18. Company’s recent per share price level of $16.93 trading at $0.64 or 3.93% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.01B. That closing price of PLRX’s stock is at a discount of -94.33% from its 52-week high price of $32.90 and is indicating a premium of 25.58% from its 52-week low price of $12.60. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.5 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 457.92K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Pliant Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PLRX) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 3.93%, in the last five days PLRX remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 02/09/24 when the stock touched $16.93 price level, adding 3.37% to its value on the day. Pliant Therapeutics Inc’s shares saw a change of -6.52% in year-to-date performance and have moved -2.70% in past 5-day. Pliant Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PLRX) showed a performance of -1.68% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 6.37 million shares which calculate 13.72 days to cover the short interests.